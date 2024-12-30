Chris Jericho Says The Outrunners Would Be Credible As Tag Team Champions

The Outrunners have had quite a rise in 2024, and Chris Jericho says that they would be believable as AEW World Tag Team Champions. Jericho talked up the team during his interview with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF, noting that he believed in the team right away and thinks they would be credible as Tag Team Champions.

“I knew The Outrunners would get over,” Jericho said (courtesy of Fightful). “I had them on my cruise last year. They could be tag team champions tomorrow, and people would buy it and want to see it.”

Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum challenged for the titles at AEW Full Gear in a four-way match, and competed in an eight-man tag team match at Worlds End this past weekend.