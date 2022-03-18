Chris Jericho On His Involvement In Bringing Owen Hart Cup To AEW, Wanting To Honor Owen’s Legacy

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed his involvement in bringing the Owen Hart Cup to AEW, wanting to honor Owen’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chris Jericho on his involvement in bringing the Owen Hart Cup to AEW: “I’m participating by proxy by the fact that I helped orchestrate it. I was working with Martha [Hart] and Tony [Khan] – Martha first because she didn’t trust wrestling companies at first, nor should she. It took a while to let her know we’re doing this for the right reasons. We’re not doing this to capitalize on Owen’s name. I pitched the idea at first because I don’t want Owen Hart’s illustrious, amazing, influential, pioneering career to be defined by the last few seconds of his life. And that’s what it is right now. Owen Hart – tragic accident, died young, and it’s terrible.

On wanting to honor Owen’s legacy: “I want people to think of Owen as the amazing, like I said, influential and legendary performer that he is. I’m in the business because of Owen Hart and a few others. He was the guy for me. I’m really, really happy that we’re doing this, and I’m happy that Martha feels it, Tony feels it, and we feel it. Owen deserves it. Owen Hart figures, video game character – all of this stuff is going to happen and we will now put Owen in the same category as Brodie Lee in our company as a legendary figure that was taken far too soon, but will never be forgotten. That wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t able to connect with Martha the way that we did. So, once again, very proud of that and very proud that it’s gonna happen. Whether I’m actually in the tournament or not, I’m in the tournament until the day I die just because I’m so excited that we’re doing it.”

