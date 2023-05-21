Chris Jericho Wants To See His Painmaker Character On The Big Screen

In a recent appearance on The Rick & Cutter Show, AEW’s Chris Jericho shared his plans for the Painmaker role that he launched in NJPW and later brought to AEW (via Fightful). Jericho eventually inducted the character into the comic book medium and ultimately wants to see Painmaker in a film role. You can find a highlight from Jericho and listen to the full interview below.

On the trajectory he envisions for the Painmaker persona: “I just put out a comic book for a character that I played in Japan called the Painmaker. It’s a wrestling character that I made a comic book character with the end game being a Painmaker movie because I’m sick of Batman, Superman, Spider-Man movies. Sooner or later, someone has to create a new superhero, so I created this Painmaker character. ‘You want to do a movie?’ Yeah, I’m going to do a movie. What do you think about that? You just get the confidence to know there is always a way to make things work if you believe in it and want to do it, then go do it. Don’t make excuses why it’s not going to happen, find out the reasons how you can make it work and then make it go happen.”

