Chris Jericho Says Paul Wight Is Getting His Knee Fixed, Talks About Wight’s Limited Role In Street Fight

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Chris Jericho gave an update on the health of Paul Wight and noted that he had been dealing with a knee injury. That was why Wight had a limited role in a street fight on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. Even still, he took a crazy bump when Powerhouse Hobbs slammed him on the hood of a car.

Jericho said: “We wanted to focus on Show’s positive — I call him Show, you know what I mean, Paul Wight — Paul had hurt his knee and has some issues where I think he has to get some of that cleaned out right now. The idea was to involve him, showing some of his strengths. Originally, he just wanted to be in the back, but I said, ‘the people in the arena are going to want to see you.’ He came out, beat some guys up, did some Paul Wight big chops and chokeslammed Fletcher through a table on the floor, which is huge. Him and Hobbs fight to the back and Hobbs ends up slamming him onto the roof of a car, which is insane, the bump that he took. It also continues to build Hobbs as a giant killer. That worked great, I think we did a great job with Show’s presentation there.”