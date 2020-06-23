Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016

– Earlier today, Chris Jericho responded to a fan tweeting about the bout sheet for a WWE live event that was held in Asheville, North Carolina in July 2016. The event was headlined by Jericho facing WWE champion Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) for the WWE Championship. According to Jericho, he was only paid $750 for the event. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

The former WWE and AEW World champion wrote on the card, “I got paid 750 bucks that night!” The Chris Jericho vs. Ambrose match for the event was billed as an “Asheville Street Fight.” The event was held at the Kimmel Arena on July 31, 2016.