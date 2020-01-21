wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Cruise Photos and Clips Show Ring Area and Performance Stage

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 10-2-19 Chris Jericho

– The Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux kicked off yesterday, and a number of photos and clips are surfacing on social media from the event, which you can see below. The photos include a look at the ring area and many wrestlers and activities taking place on the ship. Jon Moxley even does some singing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading