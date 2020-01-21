wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Cruise Photos and Clips Show Ring Area and Performance Stage
– The Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux kicked off yesterday, and a number of photos and clips are surfacing on social media from the event, which you can see below. The photos include a look at the ring area and many wrestlers and activities taking place on the ship. Jon Moxley even does some singing.
The SHIP pic.twitter.com/sbhEDt6yCB
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 20, 2020
Jericho out for a Fozzy concert before some AEW matches #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/CBQfvmDr0s
— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) January 20, 2020
#JerichoCruise #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/PLDXV8funG
— Kelsey Connors (@BlackLabMama) January 21, 2020
This looks amazing 🤩 #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/iMRjCvwITH
— ívy 🔮 (@vixennvirgo) January 20, 2020
Jon is doing what he loves in #jerichocruise #jonmoxley
Credit to @jacenes22 pic.twitter.com/J7eYOc5zJQ
— Thámy Moxley ☠♐🤙 (@thamialba7) January 21, 2020
A side of @JonMoxley that a lot of people don't know, when he is not killing someone in the ring he is killing in karaoke! This man is complete you all! 👏👏👏👏👏 #jonmoxley #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/s2Az6BI5qB
— Thámy Moxley ☠♐🤙 (@thamialba7) January 21, 2020
Our boy(pirate) is in #jerichocruise #jonmoxley pic.twitter.com/HihsBVgCrv
— Thámy Moxley ☠♐🤙 (@thamialba7) January 20, 2020
Jon singing sweet caroline in #jerichocruise this man knows how to have fun! P.S jon sang this song once during a match in indies years ago! #jonmoxley @JonMoxley
@pistlpetehurlz in Instagram pic.twitter.com/iNubhTswae
— Thámy Moxley ☠♐🤙 (@thamialba7) January 21, 2020
Thank you @IAmJericho for the Bubbly! 😊 #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/qupY82unVK
— Macho Moon Paddy Ravage (@pmmmooney) January 20, 2020
