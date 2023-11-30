wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Picks His Best Match Of 2023
Chris Jericho has named his best match that he was involved of this year, namely his bout with Konosuke Takeshita. Jericho defeated Takeshita in a match earlier this month for DDT Pro, and on the latest Talk is Jericho he said that the match is his best of the year.
“I think I was kind of slotted to be the heel,” Jericho said of the bout (per Wrestling Inc). “But after being in Japan so many times and basically growing up there … it was almost like I was the conquering hero, you know? So it was very much kind of a babyface vs. babyface match. Very hard-hitting. I really enjoyed this match. Like I said, it was one of my favorites that I’ve had all year. I’d never worked Takeshita in a singles match … We’d had a couple of tag team matches a few times over the last year, six-man or whatever it was, but the one-on-one was the real secret.”
He continued, “[It was] hard-hitting, some great moves in there, some great false finishes in there. Takeshita’s very strong. He gave me a Blue Thunder Bomb off the top rope, which everybody asked me about, from Jay White to Trent Beretta to Bryan Alvarez. ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’ It was a hard bump to take. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but you soldier through it.”