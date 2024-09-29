Chris Jericho Pins ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision, Hints He Wants Title

Chris Jericho and his group defeated the Conglomeration on AEW Collision Grand Slam, with Jericho pinning ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. After the match, he indicated that he wanted a title shot. Jericho, who teamed with Big Bill and Bryan Keith, got the pin after Bill put Briscoe through a table with a chokeslam. Briscoe teamed with Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy. Jericho is a former ROH World Champion.