Chris Jericho Pins ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision, Hints He Wants Title

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Collision Grand slam Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho and his group defeated the Conglomeration on AEW Collision Grand Slam, with Jericho pinning ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. After the match, he indicated that he wanted a title shot. Jericho, who teamed with Big Bill and Bryan Keith, got the pin after Bill put Briscoe through a table with a chokeslam. Briscoe teamed with Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy. Jericho is a former ROH World Champion.

