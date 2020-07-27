wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Planning To Release New Book In October
July 27, 2020 | Posted by
Wrestling Inc reports that during the latest edition of his ‘Saturday Night Special’ series on Youtube, Chris Jericho revealed that he’s working on a new book that he hopes to release in October of this year, just in time for the 30th anniversary of his debut. The book will recount every match he ever wrestled in his career. Jericho noted that he’s been working on the book with AEW’s Alex Marvez.
This will be his fifth book after A Lion’s Tale: Around the World in Spandex, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea and No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life.
More Trending Stories
- Nick Aldis Fires Back at Bruce Prichard For Saying He Didn’t Have the ‘It Factor’
- Taylor Wilde Was Reportedly Pitched to Win WWE Cruiserweight Title in 2007
- Brian Pillman Jr. On The Reaction in AEW to His Matches on Dark, Friendships With Chris Jericho & Bret Hart
- Mark Henry Says Recent Adam Cole – Pat McAfee Blow Up Was ‘Not A Work’