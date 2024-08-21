Chris Jericho Weighs In On ‘Please Retire’ Chants, Will Perform At AEW All In

Chris Jericho says he found “please retire” chants directed his way funny and has no intentions of retiring right now. The Learning Tree recently spoke with the Daily Star and was asked about the chant, which began at AEW Dynasty and has continued throughout the year at AEW events. Yo0u can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On the “please retire” chants: “Sting at 64 retired and everybody is different. To me, when the ‘please retire’ chants were going, I was laughing because I have zero intentions of that. I’ve got a six pack, I can do a moonsault, and I know exactly what I’m doing in the ring. I know how to write storylines. I like the company I work for. I like my boss. I like the guys and girls in the company. Why would I want to retire? What’s the point because someone told me to? F**k off.

“I remember the (Rolling) Stones in ’89, when they did the Steel Wheels Tour, they were calling it the Steel Wheelchair Tour. ‘The Stones are too old. The Stones should retire.’ I just saw The Stones two months ago and they were amazing. They didn’t care. You retire when you know it’s time and you know it’s right. It’s not the right time right now. Until that moment where I feel, ‘This needs to stop,’ I have no intentions (of retiring). There is no time limit. It could be this week. It could be five years from now. I don’t know. I just know that as of this moment, I’m having a great time. I love going to work. I love contributing. There is no reason to stop doing that.”

On Fozzy performing at All In: “Last year I did them both [wrestling and performing] at the same time when I played myself to the ring. We’re going to do that again this year as well. It’s live energy. Anytime you do something live, there is a certain magic to it. Jericho the wrestler is different from Jericho on stage. It is interesting to do them both within the same 20 minutes like we did last year and like we’re going to do this year. That’s why I don’t do it too often because there is a little bit of a switch that you have to have. It’s worth it.

“To say we’ve played Wembley Stadium twice. It’s a combined five minutes. Five minutes at Wembley, I think any rock n roll band, ever, would take that. Obviously you want to do a whole set, but if you’re not Queen or Taylor Swift, I bet you anyone would take five minutes. We got to do that. It’s a great honor for us,”