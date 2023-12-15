Chris Jericho On A Possible CMLL Return, Matches With Bandido or Rush

In an interview with WFAA (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about the possibility of returning to CMLL or wrestling Mexican stars like Bandido or Rush.

He said: “It depends on what the match is. That’s the cool thing for me at this point in time, I don’t have to ever go back to Mexico, I spent so many years there and I loved my time there, but if a match came up that was interesting I would do it. If there’s somebody in Mexico that seems to me would be really interesting to work with there then I’d do it. I’ve worked with Komander and I’ve worked with Bandido here in AEW in the States … Both of those matches were tremendous, so maybe a match against Bandido in Mexico in his home country, that would be something that I’d be interested in. I’ve never wrestled a match with RUSH ever. So if we’ve waited this long to do it in AEW maybe to do it in Mexico might be a bigger money prospect, so that’s kind of what I think about.“