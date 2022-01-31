Chris Jericho Discusses What Excites Him About Potential Dream Match With Eddie Kingston

In a recent interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, Chris Jericho discussed potential dream matches in AEW, excites him about a possible match with Eddie Kingston, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Chris Jericho on potential dream matches in AEW and what excites him about a possible match with Eddie Kingston: “There are two that I would take. One that I am looking forward to now that will happen is the story we’re building with Eddie Kingston in AEW. That’s a guy from day one, the moment he walked in, I said ‘that’s a superstar, he’s gonna be a huge babyface. I like his style it’s very hard-hitting.’ He doesn’t look like a typical wrestler, he just looks like a tough guy at the bar, but his promos are above and beyond. That’s why I kind of pick and choose who I’m going to be working with, and also it has to fit in with plans that Tony Khan has and what the guys have. But the Eddie one was really something cool to me. I also deal in long-term stories, so nothing is set in stone, but that is one I’m really looking forward to that will happen.”

On his all-time dream matches: “The two that I have that never did happen, and they’re brothers and they’re from the same part of the country as I am, was Bret Hart and Owen Hart. I never had the chance to work with either one of them. When I made up my mind to leave WCW in 1999 and come to WWE, if you gave me a list of ten reasons, wrestling Owen Hart would be one of the probably seven, eight, nine, ten ones. Owen passed away before that could happen I believe in May of 1999, I didn’t get there until August. Then Bret was in WCW but we were on different levels. I was never kind of allowed to get to that level when I was there, and then he had to retire out of WCW, so we never had a match together.”