Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends Praised For Work at Dynamite Tapings

Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends are earning a lot of praise in AEW for their work at the recent Dynamite tapings, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jericho did the commentary off the top of his head with less than 24 hours notice that he’d be needed. Jericho is also getting praise for the vignettes that he put together for the Inner Circle.

The outlet adds that Orange Cassidy and Best Friends were lauded backstage for their work over the recent tapings, as they competed in the ring four times over a 24 hour period for the tapings. The talents involved in the tapings were said to have done a lot of work to make everything come together.