– In a response to a X post of Eddie Kingston responding to his critics, Chris Jericho backed Kingston up. Jericho praised the newly crowned ROH World Champion, writing, “Eddie Kingston is one in a million. Fight me…” You can see his post below:

Eddie Kingston is one in a million. Fight me… https://t.co/m4BUDxtxOc — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 26, 2023