Chris Jericho Praises Goldberg and the Undertaker, Says They Are ‘Still Better Than Most’

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho had nothing but praise for both Goldberg and The Undertaker after fans online criticized their match at WWE Super Showdown. The match featured botches from both men, although Goldberg took some of the blame and said he got his bell rung. Jericho wrote:

Both @undertaker & @Goldberg are once in a lifetime, TOP LEVEL performers and money draws. And even though they might not be at their peak & had an outing that wasnt perfect, they are still better than most. I think @MickJagger & @OzzyOsbourne would agree. #Respect — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2019