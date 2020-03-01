wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Praises Goldberg, Congratulates Him on WWE Universal Title Win

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
There are a fair number of people unhappy that Goldberg is the WWE Universal Champion, but Chris Jericho isn’t one of them. The now-former AEW World Champion posted to Twitter to offer Goldberg congratulations on beating Bray Wyatt for the championship and being on his way to a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns.

Jericho posted:

