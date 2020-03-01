wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Praises Goldberg, Congratulates Him on WWE Universal Title Win
There are a fair number of people unhappy that Goldberg is the WWE Universal Champion, but Chris Jericho isn’t one of them. The now-former AEW World Champion posted to Twitter to offer Goldberg congratulations on beating Bray Wyatt for the championship and being on his way to a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns.
Jericho posted:
Congrats to my bro @Goldberg for becoming the @WWE champion once again!! Some don’t get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO’S NEXT??
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 1, 2020
