Chris Jericho Promises to End Tetsuya Naito’s Career at Wrestle Kingdom 13

– NJPW has released a new video where IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho cuts a promo on Tetsuya Naito ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 13. You can check out the video and some highlights from the promo below.

Jericho on planning to end Naito’s career: “Felt good yesterday, Naito, at Korakuen Hall after you spit in my face in the New Japan office. I beat the hell out of you with a chair in Korakuen Hall. It’s fair, right? Anything’s fair right when it comes to Jericho and Naito II because it’s gonna be the last night of your career at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Naito. All of your fans, thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of your fans around the world will be crying. As soon as our match is finished, I will still be IWGP Intercontinental champion, and you will be finished. Your career will be done. You can come get a job here at this restaurant and bar. It’s all you can do.

“You are a great wrestler, Naito. I take my hat off to you. You’re one of the best int he world, but Chris Jericho is the best in the world — the greatest of all time; the greatest Intercontinental champion of all time. I’ve never lost to a nihonjin in New Japan — never! And I’m not gonna lose to you. Everyone is talking behind your back. They’re scared for you Naito! They’re terrified of what’s going to happen to you at Wrestle Kingdom 13.”

Chris Jericho’s apology to Naito: “I have to apologize. I’m sorry for what’s gonna happen. It’s not my fault. It’s not me that’s going to end your career. It’s this Jericho [picks up his plastic mask]. Whatever happens is his fault. So, anybody that’s sad when you can’t wrestle anymore; that cries when they see you on the street begging for spare change because you can’t wrestle anymore, don’t blame me, blame him [Naito]. And Naito, I hope you get a standing ovation at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Hell, I’ll be the first one to stand up and applaud you after I leave you laying in a broken heap; a sad, and finished man. Adios, Naito! Sayonara! Kampai! Goodbye!”