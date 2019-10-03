AEW News: Chris Jericho Promises Explanation For Attack Next Week, AEW Stars Set For NYCC, DDP and Awesome Kong Were Backstage

– AEW has posted a video in which Chris Jericho states that he will give his comments on the attack that his new group (which includes Ortiz, Santana, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager) perpetrated on The Elite and Dustin Rhodes at the end of AEW Dynamite next week.

The video also runs down the next two weeks of AEW programming. Next week from Boston will feature:

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament match.

In two weeks on October 17 from Philadelphia:

* Chris Jericho defends the AEW World title:

* Riho defends the AEW Women’s title

* Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros. in an AEW Tag Team title tournament match.

* Best Friends vs. SCU in an AEW Tag Team title tournament match.

– As a reminder, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Brandi Rhodes and Jungle Boy will appear at New York Comic Con tomorrow at 4 PM.

– Diamond Dallas Page and Awesome Kong were backstage at Dynamite last night. Conrad Thompson sat at ringside. The event used Atlas Security, as was noted on commentary.