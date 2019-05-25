Chris Jericho Cuts Promo on AEW Double or Nothing Match: “I Have a Second Chance to Beat Kenny Omega”

– Chris Jericho knows how big his match against Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing, and he considers this his chance at redemption. AEW released a promo from Jericho discussing his match against Omega at the PPV, which you can check out below.

In the promo, Jericho reflects on his past experiences at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and how Saturday is the night that will prove what AEW is, noting, “And it’s so ironic that it’s the biggest show of Chris Jericho’s career and the chance to really prove who I am.”

Jericho goes on to talk about his match with Omega for New Japan in January of 2018, saying he had heard about how great Omega is and that he wanted to see for himself. He says, “And I found out. Because not only did Kenny and I tear the house down, I had one of the greatest matches of my career. But I lost.”

Jericho goes on to say that not being able to understand how he lost to Omega has consumed him and that he hasn’t had a good night’s sleep since. He says they now have the chance to headline Double or Nothing and says, “You never have a second chance to make a first impression, but I have a second chance to beat Kenny Omega.” He says that if he doesn’t beat Omega, he’s nothing. “But,” he continues, “As we all know, I am something. I’m the GOAT.” He says that this will be the best match of their careers and everyone will see the match of a lifetime. And once it’s all said and done, he’s going to stand in the ring and demand a thank you on behalf of AEW from Omega, the face of All Elite Wrestling: