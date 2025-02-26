– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho spoke about AEW’s growth, and the new TV rights deal AEW signed with Warner Bros. Discovery last year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on AEW’s new TV rights deal contract with WBD signed last year: “$185 Million a year for our new television contract, for a company that’s barely six years old, that doesn’t happen. I can’t think of another company in any genre that was able to get those types of numbers from a contract, so just to see how much we’ve been able to grow it.”

His thoughts on AEW’s growth: “I’m really proud of how much we’ve grown. We’ve got a lot more growing to do, and a lot more growing pains, that’s the biggest thing.”

Chris Jericho was victorious last Saturday on AEW Collision. He defeated Bandido to retain his ROH World Championship.