wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Pulls Out Of AEW Fyter Fest

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Chris Jericho AEW Double or Nothing

– Chris Jericho won’t be at AEW Fyter Fest. As announced last night, All Elite Wrestling’s Fyter Fest event will be streamed live and free on B/R Live. As a result, Chris Jericho won’t be appearing.

It should be noted that Jericho was never booked for a match and not exactly advertised as ever appearing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading