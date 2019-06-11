wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Pulls Out Of AEW Fyter Fest
June 11, 2019
– Chris Jericho won’t be at AEW Fyter Fest. As announced last night, All Elite Wrestling’s Fyter Fest event will be streamed live and free on B/R Live. As a result, Chris Jericho won’t be appearing.
In protest of @KennyOmegamanX, @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB & @MattJackson13’s foolish decision to give the #FyterFest live stream away to @AEWrestling fans for free, I am pulling out of the event. I refuse to be associated w such shameless pandering.
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2019
It should be noted that Jericho was never booked for a match and not exactly advertised as ever appearing.
