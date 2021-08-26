Chris Jericho Puts Career On Line For Match With MJF at AEW All Out

Chris Jericho is looking for a last match against MJF at AEW All Out, and he’s putting his career on the line to get it. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho came out to address his loss to MJF on last week’s show. He said that it’s been driving him nuts since he lost and threw out the challenge for All Out, saying that he would never compete in AEW again if he lost.

That brought out MJF who decided to accept Jericho’s offer. The match is officially set for the September 5th PPV.

We’ll have an updated lineup for All Out after the show.