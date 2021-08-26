wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Puts Career On Line For Match With MJF at AEW All Out
Chris Jericho is looking for a last match against MJF at AEW All Out, and he’s putting his career on the line to get it. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho came out to address his loss to MJF on last week’s show. He said that it’s been driving him nuts since he lost and threw out the challenge for All Out, saying that he would never compete in AEW again if he lost.
That brought out MJF who decided to accept Jericho’s offer. The match is officially set for the September 5th PPV.
We’ll have an updated lineup for All Out after the show.
.@IAmJericho is proposing one more match with @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5. If he can't beat MJF, he will NEVER wrestle in #AEW again!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/yJeKbF3f7x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021
.@The_MJF accepts @IAmJericho's proposal for ONE MORE MATCH at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 with Jericho's #AEW career on the line.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Czk4O3KbsQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021
