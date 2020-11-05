wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho questioned the speed at which the votes are being counted in the 2020 Presidential Election. The reason for this that because more people voted than ever before and there are an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots, which aren’t being counted until after the general ballots.

Jericho wrote: “Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the the presidential race?

This led to criticism from CM Punk, MVP and others, as you can see below.

