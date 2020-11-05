wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho questioned the speed at which the votes are being counted in the 2020 Presidential Election. The reason for this that because more people voted than ever before and there are an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots, which aren’t being counted until after the general ballots.
Jericho wrote: “Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the the presidential race?”
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2020
This led to criticism from CM Punk, MVP and others, as you can see below.
Delete this. 🙄
— MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020
Misinformation or categorically false information is not an opinion. There are no such things as "alternative facts". But hey, no reason to let the truth get in the way.😏
— MVP (@The305MVP) November 5, 2020
The 2000 election took a month to finally be decided. Not exactly the first time ever. I cut promos about this in WCW. 🤦♂️ https://t.co/ZclLP6jjG8
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 4, 2020
iM nOt A pOlItIcAl PeRsOn pic.twitter.com/7B6kYNTBF4
— player/coach (@CMPunk) November 4, 2020
To my knowledge this is the second time but to answer your question; no its not strange to me. Actually I'm pretty thankful to the citizens that are counting these votes especially during a pandemic. I pray they are safe & have all the help to ensure a speedy yet truthful count. https://t.co/6OEZv0Ww0o
— Director of Apesh!t: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) November 4, 2020
It’s almost like 2000 never happened 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/CJScqqWunv
— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) November 4, 2020
Y2Jump to conclusions
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) November 4, 2020
