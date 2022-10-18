Chris Jericho Re-Ups With AEW, Signs New Three-Year Contract

– It looks like this wizard still has a few magic tricks left up his sleeve. As first reported by Variety, reigning ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has re-upped with AEW, signing a contract extension with the promotion that will keep him in AEW through December 2025. The new contract will see Jericho take on an increased behind-the-scenes role in AEW, where he will now serve as a producer and creative advisor for the product and continue to mentor young talent.

Speaking to Variety on the news, Jericho said on the deal, “I guess the simple answer is ‘Why not?'” He continued, “Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It’s tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I’ve been here since day one, and there’s really no reason not to be here continuing forward.”

Jericho added, “When AEW first started, I think basically it was Chris Jericho and a group of very talented people that might not have been as well known. Within three months that changed and now within three years, we’ve got at least a dozen, maybe two dozen, of our own homegrown stars that came into their own on AEW television.”

Jericho has been a part of AEW since the promotion first started in 2019. He also became the inaugural AEW World Champion that year. At 51 years old, he won his eighth world title, beating Claudio Castagnoli last month on Dynamite to become the new ROH World Champion.

Jericho will defend his title again tonight on AEW Dynamite against former ROH Champion Dalton Castle. The card will be broadcast live on TBS.

Additionally, AEW issued the following press release, with statements from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan and Jericho on the news: