wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Reacts To News That AEW Dynamite Beat WWE RAW This Week
September 10, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite beat WWE RAW this week in the key adults 18-49 ratings, getting an 0.526 to RAW’s 0.523. Chris Jericho, who predicted this would happen this past weekend, commented on being right.
He said: “I told you on Sunday night that the game has changed! I was wrong, it didn’t take 4-6 months, it took 4-6 days.”
I told you on Sunday night that the game has changed! @AEW https://t.co/2bD5eElUGL
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021
I was wrong, it didn’t take 4-6 months. It took 4-6 days…. https://t.co/cYkBODUrji
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More On Gable Steveson Signing With WWE, Signed to Multi-Year Deal
- AEW Dynamite Beats WWE RAW In Key Demo Ratings, Draws Second Highest Viewership Total
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Update on Rampage TV Tapings
- Ivelisse On Her Infamous AEW Match With Thunder Rosa, Online Reaction To Her Being Outspoken About AEW