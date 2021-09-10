Chris Jericho Reacts To News That AEW Dynamite Beat WWE RAW This Week

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite beat WWE RAW this week in the key adults 18-49 ratings, getting an 0.526 to RAW’s 0.523. Chris Jericho, who predicted this would happen this past weekend, commented on being right.

He said: “I told you on Sunday night that the game has changed! I was wrong, it didn’t take 4-6 months, it took 4-6 days.”

I told you on Sunday night that the game has changed! @AEW https://t.co/2bD5eElUGL — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021