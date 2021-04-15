WWE News: Chris Jericho Recalls Airport Brawl With Haku, Xavier Woods Plays Outriders

– A new extra clip from Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions special sees the AEW star discussing his infamous airport brawl with Haku. You can see the clip below, which is described as follows:

“Chris Jericho tells the story of a wild airport experience he had with the legendary Haku in this bonus scene from Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.”

– G4’s latest video has Xavier Woods playing Outriders with Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez and Adam Sessler: