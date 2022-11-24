Chris Jericho Recalls Having a Time Displacement Experience

– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff earlier this month. During the show, Jericho spoke about experiencing time displacement, and how he thinks its likely what happens when you’re abducted. He also recalled an experience where he believes he had an encounter with spirits. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on his experience with time displacement: “I’ve had time displacement. It’s when you can’t account for a certain stretch of time. It’s when you get like abducted. I was driving home on a country road and it should have taken me about an hour to get home, and instead of getting home at 2 AM, I got home at 5 PM. I still don’t know what happened. I don’t know. I wasn’t drinking, I wasn’t doing drugs or anything. There is just a big chunk of time missing. I should probably go to a hypnotist and see what happened, if there was any abduction. I’ve had time displacement.”

On an occasion where he was hunting monsters: “Here’s another one, I did a show for the travel channel, called Chris Jericho: Hunting Monsters. We went to the Louisiana Bayou to look for a Louisiana Werewolf. When we were there, there was a voodoo priest who put a curse on a town in the 20s. When she put a curse on the town, this is real, a hurricane came and killed 50 people. They have a mass grave in the middle of the swamp. We were out there and I had a machete, I was cutting through the swamp and we got to the mass burial ground. I put the machete in the ground. They had the ghost hunters there with the thing where they scan you and the lights come on if something is attached to you.”

On how he thinks spirits were “attached” to him: “These guys were scanning me and it was going full-on Defcon green right on my arm. I was like, ‘let me see this thing. Is there a button you’re pushing?’ No, I do it to myself and it’s blinking. Then I started feeling queasy, like I had been on a rollercoaster. ‘This is f***ing not good. I have to get out of here, this is really bad.’ I pulled the machete out of the ground and it went away. I’m wondering if maybe when I put that machete in the ground, it made somebody mad that was buried there. I felt some weird shit going on in my body. I talked to a Shaman and they were like, ‘It happens, you get spirits attached to you and you have to be cleansed.’ It’s pretty out there stuff, but when you’re there and it’s three in the morning and you feel something weird going on and you know it’s not normal, it’s hard to explain it.”