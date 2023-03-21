Chris Jericho Recalls Being ‘Miscast’ As a Babyface in WCW, Listening To Fans

Chris Jericho started off his WCW career as a babyface, and he recently discussed how he was “miscast’ in that role. Jericho was a guest on the Basic! podcast and talked about the importance of listening to fans to know when you should know to turn heel or babyface, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On coming into WCW as a babyface: “When I first came to WCW, I was kinda miscast. So when you see a guy coming in and slapping hands and being a good-looking guy… At this point, they’re like, ‘Nah, this guy’s too squeaky clean.'”

On turning heel afterward: “When you’re a heel, you don’t have to color inside the lines. You can do whatever you want. It’s a lot easier to make people hate you than it is to make people like you, but once they start really hating you that’s when they start to really like you.”

On knowing when it’s time to turn back to babyface: “There’s only so far that you can take it and then people start really wanting to like you more, and that’s when you’ve gotta switch.”