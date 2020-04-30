Chris Jericho References Xavier Woods During AEW Dynamite Commentary, Woods Allegedly Responds

– During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho appeared to make a reference to current WWE Superstar, Xavier Woods, in his commentary for the TNT broadcast. During the show, Jericho stated that Cody Rhodes once beat Austin Watson in amateur wrestling in their high school careers. Austin Watson is Xavier Woods’ real name.

After the mention during the broadcast, Woods posted the following tweet, where he wrote, “WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW.” People on social media are apparently taking this as his reaction to Jericho’s reference (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

You can view Woods’ tweet and the clip from Dynamite Jericho dropped the Austin Watson reference below.