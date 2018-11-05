Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Refuses WrestleKingdom 13 Match With Naito, Curt Hawkins Posts Throwback Photo, Free EVIL vs. Katusyori Shibata Match

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
chris jericho dominion2 NJPW

– NJPW may have announced Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito for WrestleKingdom 13, but Jericho continues to refuse the match on social media…

– Curt Hawkins tweeted out a throwback from his WWE developmental Deep South Wrestling days in 2006. KM (Kevin Matthews), Kenny Omega, Zack Ryder, and Tommy Suede are included….

– NJPW posted the following EVIL vs. Katusyori Shibata match from Wrestling World 2016 in Singapore…

