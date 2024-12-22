Chris Jericho On His Remaining Goals In His Career

Chris Jericho has had a long run in the wrestling business, and he revealed what his goals are for the rest of his career. The ROH World Champion spoke with RMZ for a new interview and was asked what he left to accomplish in the busness.

“I mean, it’s just to continue to do memorable things and to create new memories for people and continue to evolve in this business that I’ve been in love with since I was a teenager,” Jericho said (per Fightful). “So if you’re looking at facts and figures, there’s really nothing left to accomplish for me. If you’re looking for just continuing to enjoy what I’m doing and create, like I said, cool moments for people to remember and cheer for or boofor, whatever it may be. That’s basically what I have left to accomplish. That’s on a nightly basis. Cause I don’t take anything lightly and I don’t phone anything in or half ass anything.”

He continued, “So anytime I accept, like I said earlier, if this is your mission, if you choose to accept it, well, you better give a thousand percent. Cause that’s what people are paying their hard earned money for, especially before Christmas. I want to give them, you know, an early Christmas present and a show that they can remember knowing that just in a couple of days, they’re going to have to spend more money for other gigs. or whatever it may be. So there’s so much to do in this day and age, and there’s so many ways for people to get entertainment that when they choose us, we want to make sure that they leave very, very happy, and that’s always been my goal.”

Jericho defended his title against Matt Cardona at ROH Final Battle.