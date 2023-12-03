Chris Jericho On Who Was Considered To Replace Sammy Guevara In AEW Dynamite Street Fight

The Like A Dragon Street Fight from last month’s AEW Dynamite had to find a replacement for Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho revealed a couple people considered to fill that role. Guevara was unable to compete in the November 15th match due to not being cleared from a concussion, and Jericho noted on Talk is Jericho that they talked about a few names to replace him in the match.

The idea, at first, was to be Kota, Jericho, Kenny, and maybe somebody that would turn to join us,” Jericho said (per Fightful). “I don’t want to spoil that now, former partner of mine, who we were going to bring over to the good side, and that would be against the Don Callis family which would be Takeshita, Hobbs, Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara.”

He continued, “I just thought, if Hobbs is so big and so bad, who could we bring in that is on the roster that we haven’t done much with, and that would be Paul Wight. People were like, ‘Ah, Paul Wight blah blah blah.’ It was a one-shot thing for Paul to come back. Being the big man, who is bigger than Hobbs, and then he has other ideas and things he wants to do. I thought it was perfect. It really worked out great to have the match of the Golden Jets, Kenny and Jericho, and Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight against Don Callis Family. Sammy is still not cleared from his concussion, we’re hoping he is able to come back soon but in the meantime, we had some ideas, maybe get Zack Sabre or Jeff Cobb or Minoru Suzuki. We decided on Brian Cage, which I think was the best choice.”

Jericho’s team ultimately picked up the win in the match.