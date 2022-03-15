Chris Jericho Reportedly Files New Trademarks for Jericho Appreciation Society

– The Inner Circle is done. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho turned on the group he formed back in 2019. He started a new group instead, which he dubbed the Jericho Appreciation Society. It appears that Jericho has now filed trademarks on both the name of the stable and the acronym, “JAS,” per PWInsider.

Chris Jericho reportedly filed for the trademarks for his new group on March 10. The filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description: