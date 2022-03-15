wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Reportedly Files New Trademarks for Jericho Appreciation Society
– The Inner Circle is done. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho turned on the group he formed back in 2019. He started a new group instead, which he dubbed the Jericho Appreciation Society. It appears that Jericho has now filed trademarks on both the name of the stable and the acronym, “JAS,” per PWInsider.
Chris Jericho reportedly filed for the trademarks for his new group on March 10. The filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
