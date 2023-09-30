Chris Jericho Reportedly Files Trademark on ‘The Golden Jets’

– PWInsider reports that AEW star Chris Jericho has filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on the term “The Golden Jets” for Goods and Services, with the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

At tonight’s AEW Collision, Chris Jericho will team with Kenny Omega for the first time against the Gates of Agony. Then at tomorrow’s AEW WrestleDream, Jericho will team with Omega and Kota Ibushi against the team of Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, and Will Ospreay.

Both events are being held at the Climate Pledge Arena. Collision will be broadcast live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. WrestleDream will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.