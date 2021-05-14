Chris Jericho Reportedly Injured in AEW Blood & Guts Match

Chris Jericho reportedly suffered an injury during the AEW Blood & Guts match. Bryan Alvarez noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Live that Jericho suffered a legitimate injury to his elbow during the fall he took off the top of the cage in the match, with the injury possibly being an elbow fracture.

Jericho appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite but did not compete, instead spoiling the Pinnacle’s Blood & Guts celebration. It is not yet known how severe the injury is or if he will miss any time.

The Pinnacle and Inner Circle is expected to meet at Double or Nothing in a Stadium Stampede match. MJF issued the challenge and said that if the Inner Circle lost, they would have to disband forever. The challenge has not been accepted yet and the match is not officially confirmed.