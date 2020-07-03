Chris Jericho Responds to This Week’s AEW vs. NXT Ratings, Says AEW Is The Real Winner

Chris Jericho knows that a ratings “war” is good for business, and he’s adding his best efforts to explain this week’s AEW vs. NXT ratings. Jericho posted to Twitter after the ratings for Fyter Fest and the Great American Bash night one came out, noting that AEW won in the demo rating and pointing out that “To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters.”

Jericho isn’t wrong in this; the demo rating is the metric that networks and advertisers look at when determining how well a show is doing as it is the number that ultimately averages out to determine the metic by which ad rates are set. AEW had a 0.29 demo rating, while NXT had a 0.22 demo rating this week.

That said, it’s important to note that to the networks, shows are not in competition with shows on another network and are only in competition with their own network. So the idea of a “ratings war” between AEW and NXT, while it gets fans talking, is largely a matter of bragging rights at best.