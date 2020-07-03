wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Responds to This Week’s AEW vs. NXT Ratings, Says AEW Is The Real Winner
Chris Jericho knows that a ratings “war” is good for business, and he’s adding his best efforts to explain this week’s AEW vs. NXT ratings. Jericho posted to Twitter after the ratings for Fyter Fest and the Great American Bash night one came out, noting that AEW won in the demo rating and pointing out that “To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters.”
Jericho isn’t wrong in this; the demo rating is the metric that networks and advertisers look at when determining how well a show is doing as it is the number that ultimately averages out to determine the metic by which ad rates are set. AEW had a 0.29 demo rating, while NXT had a 0.22 demo rating this week.
That said, it’s important to note that to the networks, shows are not in competition with shows on another network and are only in competition with their own network. So the idea of a “ratings war” between AEW and NXT, while it gets fans talking, is largely a matter of bragging rights at best.
Here’s a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war! pic.twitter.com/JzZU5X779t
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Allowed Audience Members at Fyter Fest, Audience Members Not Tested for COVID-19, Details on Protocols at Daily’s Place
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Main Roster Superstars Being Upset With Handling of Crisis, Not Being Informed About Positive Test Results
- NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Getting Moved To Fight For The Fallen, Update On Moxley Testing For COVID-19