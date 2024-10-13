Chris Jericho Responds to Criticisms of Being a ‘Selfish’ Worker

– During this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Chris Jericho broke down his title challenge against ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe at AEW WrestleDream scheduled for this weekend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jericho on working with younger talent and perspective that he’s “selfish”: “You want to feature them as much as possible. That’s the one of the things critics would say, ‘Oh, Jericho’s selfish and blah blah blah,’ but that’s how you get fans to understand who these guys are. I did it with Danny Garcia, I did it with Sammy Guevara, I did it with MJF, I did it with Orange Cassidy. ‘Who are these guys?’ And then you work with them and then people get more comfortable with who they are.”

On helping the younger wrestlers grow as talents: “My job is to just kinda stand obviously in the forefront because of just the name value and the legacy that I have, but the bottom line is to always make sure that those guys continue to grow and get ahead and most importantly get confidence. When you get confidence in this business, that’s when you get great, and you can handle any situation.”

On younger talents like Jack Perry gaining confidence: “You’re getting to figure out who you are as a performer and where you stand in the business and in the company, and that’s where guys really continue to grow.”

At last night’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 event, Chris Jericho lost his match for the ROH World Title against reigning champion Mark Briscoe. The show was broadcast live on pay-per-view.