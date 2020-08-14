Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Who Calls Him the ‘COVID God’

Chris Jericho had a response for a fan who called him the “COVID God” due to his going on tour amid the pandemic. As previously reported, Jericho’s band Fozzy were subject to criticism online for doing shows over the weekend where photos appeared to show fans not social distancing or using masks. That continued today after Jericho crowed about AEW’s ratings win over NXT, which prompted a response from a Twitter user that read, “Covid god is more like it. Wait till the AEW roster gets a little bit of the Rona.”

Jericho responded that he was tested again and tested negative for COVID-19, as you can see below: