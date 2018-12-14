Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Responds To Tetsuya Naito, Video of Matt Hardy in India, NJPW Mini-Documentary on CHAOS

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho NJPW

– NJPW has posted a new video of Chris Jericho responding to Tetsuya Naito’s claims that Jericho was “insignificant” and stole his T-shirt design.

– WWE has posted a video of Matt Hardy in India, wearing a veshti while learning how to brew and pour South Indian filter coffee.

– NJPW has also released a mini-documentary on the CHAOS faction, which you can watch below.

