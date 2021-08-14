wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Responds To Criticism Of His Commentary on AEW Rampage
August 14, 2021 | Posted by
Chris Jericho was one of a four-person commentary team on last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage. While it wasn’t his first time on commentary for AEW, the reaction to this particular appearance seemed to be negative online.
After a fan made a complaint about Jericho’s screaming online, Jericho replied: “Suck it. (Said in a whisper).”
Suck it. (Said in a whisper) https://t.co/sHmgdzvoax
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Disagreement With Taz May Have Cost Him TNA Job
- Hangman Page Comments On Taking Time Away From AEW, Thanks Fans For Respecting Privacy
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price