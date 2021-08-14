wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Responds To Criticism Of His Commentary on AEW Rampage

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was one of a four-person commentary team on last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage. While it wasn’t his first time on commentary for AEW, the reaction to this particular appearance seemed to be negative online.

After a fan made a complaint about Jericho’s screaming online, Jericho replied: “Suck it. (Said in a whisper).

