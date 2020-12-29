Chris Jericho Responds to NBA Twitter Comments on His Physique With Selfie Photo

– As previously reported, the physique of AEW star Chris Jericho was a trending topic on social media for last week’s post-NBA game edition of AEW Dynamite. Many fans on social media who were watching Dynamite were mocking Jericho’s body. Jericho has seemingly responded to those comments with a post and selfie-photo on his Twitter account that he has since deleted.

Jericho wrote in the caption for the photo he posted “#FatJericho @ NBA.” A copy of the image Jericho tweeted earlier can be seen below.

Last week (Dec. 24), Chris Jericho responded to the comments on his Twitter, writing in response to fans body-shaming him, “Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids…. #LeChampion.”

https://twitter.com/IAmJericho/status/1343765440150056960