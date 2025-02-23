Chris Jericho Retains ROH World Title On Tonight’s AEW Collision

Chris Jericho successfully defend the ROH World title in the main event of tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT. Jericho faced Bandido for the belt and was able to roll through a 21 Plex to secure the pinfall.

Jericho is in the middle of his second reign as ROH World Champion. He has held the belt for 123 days after winning it on October 23, 2024 on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

