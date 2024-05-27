Chris Jericho Retains FTW Title At AEW Double Or Nothing With Help From Bryan Keith

May 26, 2024 | Posted by

Chris Jericho looks to have a new acolyte under the Learning Tree, with Bryan Keith helping him retain the FTW Title at AEW Double Or Nothing. Jericho defeated HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata at Sunday’s PPV, pinning Shibata after Keith came down and interfered. Keith would be the second person to accept a spot in Jericho’s Learning Tree following Big Bill, who got involved in the match as well.

Jericho has been FTW Champion for 36 days, having defeated HOOK for the title at AEW Dynasty. You can see highlights from the match below.