Chris Jericho Says He Might Be Retired If Not For AEW, Doesn’t Plan To Slow Down

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Chris Jericho spoke about where the idea of ‘The Learning Tree’ came from and said he is not staying in AEW just for the sake of being there. He noted that if it wasn’t for AEW, he would have likely retired before now.

When asked about slowing down, he said: “Haters would say that, which is where the Learning Tree gimmick came from. Just lean into it. I know, I can feel it. I know what I’m capable of. The last thing I would do is just be here for the sake of being here. That’s not my vibe. I love working for AEW. It’s probably my most favorite time I’ve had in the business. We’re growing together. I consider AEW my company. I was here since day one. We just had our five-year anniversary. There is so much going on this year with the television deal and the biggest wrestling show all time last summer at Wembley. There are so many cool milestones, and I feel like this is my band. I helped start this band, and I’m super proud of everything we’ve done as a result of it.“