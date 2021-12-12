Chris Jericho Returning To Fozzy Tour But Won’t Be Able To Sing

As we noted earlier today, Chris Jericho was released from the hospital after being treated for a non-COVID medical issue. The hospitalization in the UK forced Fozzy to cancel dates on their tour. Jericho posted a video to Youtube and said that he would be rejoining the tour but won’t be able to sing.

He said: “Hey guys it’s Chris here and again we are so sorry to have to cancel the last two nights in Swansea and in Nottingham. Circumstances beyond my control forced that to happen and a lot of people what’s going to happen tomorrow night in London. Well, the answer to that is, we’re not canceling. No, instead of canceling, we’re going to do something different. We’re going to give you ‘The Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest’ tomorrow night in London at the Easington Academy. Now here’s the deal, the doctors don’t want me to sing due to medical reasons which we don’t need to get into, but instead here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to kick off the show, ‘The Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest’, with the world exclusive premiere of our brand new album ‘Boombox’, played for the first time ever in a live setting, with all of you listening and all five of us in Fozzy on the stage listening with you. Very, very excited about that. Then we’re going to go to a Q and A, you guys will provide the Q’s, I’ll look through them all, pick the best ones, and we will give the A’s from on stage,. I’m going to host that. Then, on top of those things, we’re going to play two of our biggest hits live, Enemy and Judas, with a special guest vocalist. You know who that’s going to be? You. Everybody in the Easington Academy tomorrow night are going to be the lead vocalists on Enemy and Judas. I’ll be on stage, leading the charge with my conductor’s wand.

On top of that, Stitched Up Heart and The Treatment will still be playing full sets to open the show before the Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest begins, with once again the world exclusive premiere of the new album Boombox. It’s not coming out until April. So you get to hear it for the first time ever in a live setting tomorrow night at the Easington Academy. A lot of bands would have just said ‘forget it, we’re cancelling’. We’re not going to do that. We’re going to do something that London Fozzy fans and Fozzy fans worldwide will talk about for years to come.”