AEW News: Chris Jericho Returns on Dynamite, Adam Cole & reDRagon Win Main Event
– Chris Jericho made his return on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho came out to make the save for Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston when the trio were attacked by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia after their six-man tag team match. You can see the clip below:
HOLY S**T @IAmJericho is back!!!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PkowTVgKzs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
– Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Adam Cole picked up a win over Best Friends in the main event with some help from the Young Bucks. The Bucks came out to superkick Chuck Taylor which allowed O’Reilly and Bobby Fish take him out for the pin. There was further dissention teased between Cole and reDRagon when O’Reilly accidentally kicked Cole in the face:
The @youngbucks come in to ruin the #freshlysqueezed #bestfriends party and @KORCombat gets the pin on @sexychuckiet!
What a match and what a debut for the #ViolentArtist Kyle O'Reilly here on #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash!#AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th! pic.twitter.com/jA53FTPgtz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
