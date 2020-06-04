wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Returns To Commentary For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 4, 2020 | Posted by
Le Champion is back at the announce table. All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will return to commentary for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary
* FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy
* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Marc Quen
You wanted the best. You got the best. The hottest commentator in the world CHRIS JERICHO! (@IAmJericho)
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/BwLN50Vy0Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020
