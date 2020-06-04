Chris Jericho Returns To Commentary For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Le Champion is back at the announce table. All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will return to commentary for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Marc Quen