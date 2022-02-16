Chris Jericho Reveal Original Plans For Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi At Madison Square Garden

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Chris Jericho revealed that there were plans for him to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at Madison Square Garden that were eventually pulled. NJPW and ROH presented the G1 Supercard event at the venue back in 2019. Jericho said that both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan convinced him not to go through with it.

He said: “I was actually going to go against Tanahashi. And then both Tony Khan and Vince McMahon asked me not to do it.”

Jericho and Tanahashi eventually faced each other at Wrestle Kingdom 14 the following year, which Jericho won.