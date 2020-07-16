Chris Jericho Reveals New ‘Demo God’ T-Shirt

– Earlier this week, Chris Jericho declared himself the “Demo God” in reference to the AEW and NXT ratings battles for the Wednesday Night Wars. He’s taking it a step further as he unveiled a new t-shirt today to profit off of his new anointment as the Demo God. You can view the new Jericho Demo God shirt below.

Chris Jericho wrote in the caption for his Instagram post, “I did it again…#DemoGod!” As noted, last night’s episode of AEW, which featured a segment with Jericho where he labeled himself the Demo God, came out ahead of NXT in both the key demos and the overnight audience. AEW Fight for the Fallen also outperformed a live UFC Fight Night card on ESPN.

Fans can purchase their own Jericho Demo God shirt now at Pro Wrestling Tees for $24.99.