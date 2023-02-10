Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle

On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cost Ricky Starks his match with Daniel Garcia by disguising himself as a fan and attacking when Starks got close. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed how long he sat in the crowd before the angle took place.

He wrote: “Now that the Ocho’s out of the bag, I’ll let you know that I sat down in that seat about 15 minutes before #AEWDynamite started last night ….and stayed there the whole time until I knocked out @starkybaby!! I’m a genius and I fooled you all…… #ElOcho”

Starks also commented on the loss, stating it’s “getting old fast.”