Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cost Ricky Starks his match with Daniel Garcia by disguising himself as a fan and attacking when Starks got close. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed how long he sat in the crowd before the angle took place.

He wrote: “Now that the Ocho’s out of the bag, I’ll let you know that I sat down in that seat about 15 minutes before #AEWDynamite started last night ….and stayed there the whole time until I knocked out @starkybaby!! I’m a genius and I fooled you all…… #ElOcho

Starks also commented on the loss, stating it’s “getting old fast.”

